‘Freeing History From Remnants Of Colonial Past Most Important’: Amit Shah

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah during a book release function in Delhi said that Britishers have left India and it is time to rewrite History from the Indian viewpoint. " In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intention of getting rid of any remnants of the colonial past, the most important is freeing history from that. Veer Savarkar tried it for the first time by calling the 1857 revolt the first war of independence.”

He also said that the non-violent struggle had a major contribution to India’s freedom but the current narrative that there was no role of others is not correct.

Talking about the role of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in national freedom, Amit Shah said, "We have to understand that we have not got freedom as a grant, it has been achieved after the sacrifice and bloodshed of lakhs of people. “Today when I see the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose installed on Kartyavapath, it gives me a lot of satisfaction.”

Shah made these remarks at the launch of Sanjeev Sanyal’s book: "Revolutionaries, The other story of how India won its freedom" in Delhi.

"The word 'other story' is the summary of this book. Because one story has been established in public under one narrative. One perspective has been imposed on the public through history writing, and education. I do not say that the non-violent struggle has no role in the freedom struggle, or is not a part of history. It is a part of history and has a huge contribution," Amit Shah said.

However, he further said, either a non-violent movement or an armed revolution had their roots in the 1857 revolution, and it is the government's and historians' responsibility to strive to educate the new generation with actual facts of history.

"Britishers left India but history was written through their prism. The confusion persists still," the minister said, calling upon students and teachers of history to search for 300 people who made India a great country. "People say history has been distorted till date due to various reasons but now nothing can stop us from writing it in the right way," Amit Shah added.