Freedom Fighter P Gopinathan Nair Dies Two Days Before His 100th Birthday

Freedom fighter P. Gopinathan Nair passed away on Tuesday, July 5th at the age of 100. He was undergoing treatment for his age-related ailments and took his final breath in a private hospital in Neyyatinkara. He was the recipient of the Padma Shri Award in 2016. A devoted follower of Gandhi and his ideology was known for following his steps. He had participated in the freedom struggle and he worked alongside activist Vinoba Bhave in Bhoodan and Gramdan movements.

Born on July 7, 1922, Nair was one of the last freedom fighters alive in the state. Nair was a former chairman of Kerala Mahatma Gandhi National Memorial Trust, popularly known as Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, a trust managed by the Union government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death and wrote, "Shri P. Gopinathan Nair would be remembered for his contribution to India’s freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, opposition leaders and people from different walks of life also condoled his death. In his condolence message, the CM said that by the death of Gopinathan Nair is losing one of the exemplary personalities who gave eternal inspiration to Gandhian movements.

"Gopinathan Nair is a valuable link connecting the era of the national freedom struggle with the present era. He was a person who exemplified Gandhian values in personal and public life. Owner of pure and transparent personality," CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Arif Muhammad Khan said, "Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Gandhian Sri P.Gopinathan Nair, who had taken part in the Quit India movement. He inspired people with social and spiritual leadership in peace and nonviolent action."

"As an authority on all aspects of Gandhi and Vinoba thought, Padma Shree Gopinathan Nair advised people to serve society on the Gandhian path. May his soul attain Mukti," he added.