'Free Scooty To College Going Girls': Amit Shah's Promise Ahead Of Tripura Polls

WHILE addressing a rally in Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday promised that every college-going girl will get a scooty free of cost if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the 2023 state elections.

"If voted to power in Tripura, we will give a Scooty free of cost to every college-going girl...Even before the elections, the Communists accepted defeat as they formed an alliance with Congress," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He also took a jibe at Congress and CPI (M) and claimed that Tipra Motha Party want to bring back 'jungle raj' in the state.

"PM Modi and CM Dr Manik Saha are working towards bringing development to Tripura. While, the communist, Congress and Tipra Motha want to bring back 'jungle raj' in the state," he said during a public rally in Sepahijala District.

Earlier the day, the union home minister in Chandipur had said that by aligning with Congress, CPI(M) proved that they are going to lose polls.

While speaking at the 'Vijay Sankalp rally' at Chandipur assembly, Shah said, "By aligning with Cong, CPI(M) proved that they're going to lose polls. They couldn't face BJP alone."

"Congress must feel ashamed, they aligned with CPI(M) who killed so many of their members. They have also made Tipra Modha a pawn," Shah added.

He further stated that the BJP government has provided health insurance and drinking water was supplied to all the houses.

He then added,"Transported gas cylinders, did the work of building toilets, and did the work of giving food for free."

He also highlighted that the BJP government has brought peace to the region during the last 5 years.

"Next year, we will make Tripura prosperous by following the formula, HIRA, given by PM Modi," he said.

Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha have lunch with BJP workers in Chandipur, following the rally.

Meanwhile, Tripura will go to polls on February 16 and the counting will take place on March 2.

