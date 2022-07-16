'Free Revdi Culture Dangerous For Country's Development': PM Modi Hits Out At Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun, which will connect Chitrakoot with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. PM Modi also hit out at previous dispensations in Uttar Pradesh for the lack of connectivity and said the "double-engine" government now was ensuring the major transformation of the state with fast-improving connectivity.

In his address after inaugurating the expressway for which he had the foundation stone in February 2020, PM Modi denounced those who resorted to collecting votes by distributing "free revdi" (sweets) implying freebies given by political parties, a practice he said has to be removed from the country's politics.

"This Revdi culture is very dangerous for the development of the country. Those with Revadi culture will never build new expressways, new airports or defence corridors for you. Together we have to defeat this thinking, remove Revdi culture from the politics of the country," said the PM.

The Prime Minister said that the double-engine governments of the BJP in the states and the Centre are not resorting to "shortcuts of distributing the free revdi", but "working hard to improve the future of the state".

PM Modi pointed out that said that "If two things- law and order situation and connectivity were to be corrected, I knew this would become a state that can fight against all odds. We improved both. Law and order situation is improving, so is connectivity," PM Modi said

The Prime Minister also asked people to keep away from everything that can hamper the development of the country. "No work should be done in the country whose base is not connected with India's present aspirations and bright future. Everything that hampers the development of the country and harms it, we have to keep away," PM Modi said.

"I have come to Bundelkhand, the land of Rani Laxmi Bai, I pray to people of over 6 lakh villages in India that when we are celebrating the 75th year of Independence, it is our responsibility that we should begin making the roadmap from now, Functions should be held in every village for the next one month to remember the people who sacrificed and freedom fighters," he added.