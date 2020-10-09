Ahead of the Taiwan National Day, China had asked Indian media to honour "one China" policy and follow the Indian government's official position on Taiwan in their coverage.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In response to the Taiwan coverage guidelines by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi to Indian media, the Indian government has said that media is free in India. Ahead of the Taiwan National Day, China had asked Indian media to honour "one China" policy while covering Taiwan. In a letter sent to Indian journalists, the Chinese embassy had asked them to stick to the Indian government's official position on the Taiwan issue.

"All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government," the letter dated October 7 read.

"We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government's position on Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle," it said.

When asked to comment on the letter, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that "there is a free media in India that reports on issues as it sees fit."

Ahead of its national day on October 10, the Taiwan government had issued advertisements in a couple of Indian newspapers. The ads irked China, who claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

China doesn't keep diplomatic ties with countries having formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Officially, India also follows the "One-China" policy and doesn't have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma