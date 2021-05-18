Delhi COVID News: The Delhi Chief Minister also mentioned that Rs 50,000 ex gratia will be given to the families that have had a death due to COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the havoc wreaked by the deadly coronavirus in its second wave, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced free rations to poor families struggling during the lockdown, free education for kids who lost both parents due to COVID-19, and financial compensation for families whose sole breadwinner succumbed to the deadly virus.

“There are 72 lakh ration card holders in Delhi and they are given 5 kg ration by the government every month. This month, the ration will be given free of cost. An additional 5 kg of free ration is being given by the Central government. So they are being given 10 kg free ration this month," he said in a digital address.

Kejriwal further added, “Those who do not have ration cards but are poor will also be given ration by the Delhi government. They need not produce their income certificate, they just need to tell us that they are poor and they want ration," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also mentioned that Rs 50,000 ex gratia will be given to the families that have had a death due to COVID-19. "We may not be able to repair the loss of a loved one. But we can definitely help you out in this dark hour. Any family that has had a Covid death will get ex gratia of Rs 50,000," he announced.

Kejriwal also said that children who had lost both parents due to COVID-19 will get Rs 2,500 every month till they are 25 years old, and their education will be covered by the Delhi government.

Earlier today, the Delhi CM flagged a new Covid variant detected in Singapore which is proving dangerous for kids. He advised the government to take immediate measures including suspension of flights to and from Singapore.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "The new form of Corona that came to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government: 1. Air services with Singapore to be canceled with immediate effect 2. Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too."

