Free COVID Precautionary Doses For All Adults From Today | All You Need To Know

People at a vaccination centre in New Delhi as the administration announced the rollout of the third dose for the age group of 18 and above. (ANI Photo)

With an aim to increase the uptake of COVID precautionary doses among the eligible adult population, the government has started 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' today. The new and special vaccination campaign will run for 75 days, under which free precaution dose for all adults (18 years and above) eligible population will be provided at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

The special drive will continue for 75 days from July 15 to September 30. Those eligible for the precaution dose include all persons above 18 years who have completed 6 months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose

"India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from July 15, 2022, till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in a virtual meeting with State/UT Health Secretaries and NHM MDs chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday, States and UTs have been urged to give an intensive and ambitious push toward full COVID19 vaccination coverage by vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries and covering them with precaution dose.

States/UTs were directed to implement 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' for 75 days as 'Jan Abhiyaan' with massive mass mobilization, through a camp approach. They were advised to organize special vaccination camps on the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu &Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all States/UTs of North India) as well as major Melas and congregations.

The Union Health Secretary highlighted that less percentage of precaution doses uptake among population groups aged 18 years and above (8 per cent) and persons aged 60 years and above (27 per cent) is a cause of concern. So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose.

How to register for the free booster dose?

All eligible adults (18 years and above) can book their slots online through CoWIN portal. Meanwhile, for those who cannot book slots through CoWIN, walk-in facilities are available. "Citizens should carry their Final Certificate of vaccination (with details of both earlier doses). Citizens should use the same mobile number and ID card used for earlier doses," the advisory on CoWIN website reads.

"HCWs, FLWs and Citizens aged 60 year or more, shall continue to receive precaution dose -vaccination at any CVC, including free of charge vaccination at Government Vaccination Centers," the advisory further said, adding, "all Vaccination centre in the state where precaution dose is being administered are eligible to administer precaution dose".

Step-wise process to register on CoWIN Portal:

- Open cowin.gov.in or in the Aarogya Setu app, go to the Cowin tab, and tap on the vaccination tab.

- Log in using the mobile number used for previous vaccination registration. Then enter the OTP. Only up to 4 people can be registered using the same mobile number on the Cowin portal.

- Those who have not been vaccinated so far will have to get their first two doses first by registering themselves.

- Those who are fully vaccinated and eligible for precaution dose, the system will show the slots for Precaution Dose in the Appointments Module.

- Tap on the ‘Precaution dose’ tab and then choose appointments.

- Choose the appointment based on your location, Pincode, etc and tap/click on Book appointment. The appointment should get confirmed and details can be downloaded from the app.