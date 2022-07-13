Free COVID Precaution Doses For All Adults At Govt Centres From July 15

All adults will be given free precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive that will begin from July 15, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

"It has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, all citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost... This facility will be available at all government centres," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

According to officials, this drive is aimed at boosting the uptake of precaution doses in India. It will will be held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

They have pointed out that less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose.

"A majority of the Indian population got their second dose over nine months ago. Studies at ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and other international research institutions have suggested that antibody levels wane around six months after the primary vaccination with both doses... giving a booster increases the immune response," news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

"The government is therefore planning to start a special drive for 75 days during which individuals aged between 18 and 59 years will be administered precaution doses for free at government vaccination centres starting from July 15," they said.

On April 10 this year, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

The countrywide vaccination drive had rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

On March 1 last year, COVID-19 vaccination began for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against Covid from May 1 last year.

Inoculation of those in the age group of 15-18 commenced on January 3 this year. The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16.