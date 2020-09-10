A group of fraudsters made the withdrawal by cloning the cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh on September 1 and then two days later

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh police has filed an FIR in connection with the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 6 lakh from the bank account of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. A group of fraudsters made the withdrawal by cloning the cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh on September 1 and then two days later, the police said.

The matter came to light when the fraudster made a third attempt to withdraw Rs 9.86 lakh from the Bank of Baroda branch. The bank manager made a verification call to Trust Secretary Champat Rai, who denied having issued any such cheque. On further inquiry, it emerged that the money had been withdrawn earlier, too. A sum of Rs 2.5 lakhs was withdrawn from the bank on September 1 and then a sum of Rs 3.5 lakh, two days later. According to the report, money was withdrawn from two banks in Lucknow by cheque cloning.

Ayodhya circle officer Rajesh Kumar Rai said that a case had been registered and investigations were underway. A team of cyber experts has also been asked to investigate the case.It may be recalled that a fake website that was seeking donations for the Ram temple had come to light a few days ago and the matter was being investigated.

