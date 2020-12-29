According to the NCRB data, 4,4546 cases of cybercrimes were registered in 2019 as compared to 28,248 in 2018.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: A woman from Bengaluru was taken aback by her food order of Rs 250 on Facebook that made her lose Rs 50,000. Since the covid19 pandemic, there is a high surge in cyber fraud and a similar case happened with Savita Sharma, (58), a resident of Yelachenahalli in South Bengaluru.

According to the report of Indian Express, the 58-year-old woman saw an advertisement on Facebook that offered two meal thali meals if she buys one meal priced at Rs 250. In the report, the woman said that when she called up the number in the advertisement. The person who picked up the call said that she needs to pay an advanced amount of Rs 10 and the rest could be paid when the delivery person arrives with the food.

After this, Savita received a link on her phone and she was asked to fill a form that asked for her bank account details. However, the woman ended up sharing debit card details and PIN number and in just a few minutes, Rs 49,996 was withdrawn from her account. She called the number and she finds it switched off.

As the incident took place, Savita filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) police station and it is reported that police is currently investigating the case.

To be noted, there has been a high surge in cyber fraud cases and 63.5 percent cases were recorded in cybercrime cases in the year 2019, as per the National Crime Record Bureau data. According to the NCRB data, 4,4546 cases of cybercrimes were registered in 2019 as compared to 28,248 in 2018.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma