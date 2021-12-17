New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: France on Friday said that it is open and ready to provide additional Rafale fighter jets to India if it receives a request from the South Asian country. The comment came from French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who is on a visit to India. "We are ready to answer any additional needs or requests that could be made by India," Parly said during an interaction with Dr Mohan Kumar, former Indian ambassador to France.

France has so far delivered 30 Rafale aircraft to India and six more jets are set to be delivered by April 2022.

"We know that an aircraft carrier will soon be delivered. Aircraft are needed. So, we are open and ready to provide any other Rafale if this is India's decision," Parly added.

Parly further said that France understands the necessity of the Indian content and was fully committed to the Make-in-India initiative "to do further integration of Indian manufacturers into our global supply chains".

