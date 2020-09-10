The first five of the 36 Rafale fighter jets procured from the Dassault Aviation company last month were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: France is fully committed to the Make in India initiative as well as to the further integration of the Indian manufacturers in its global supply chain, country’s Defence Minister Florence Parly said during the Rafale induction ceremony at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala on Thursday.

The first five of the 36 Rafale fighter jets procured from the Dassault Aviation company last month were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on Thursday.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Parly described the occasion a new chapter in India-France defence ties.

“Today, is an achievement for our countries. Together we are writing a new chapter in India-France defence ties,” Parly said, as quoted by ANI.

“We are fully committed to 'Make in India' initiative, as well as, to the further integration of the Indian manufacturers in our global supply chain,” she added.

The French Defence Minister reiterated her country’s support for India’s accession to the permanent member status the United Nations Security Council. France is one of the five permanent members of UNSC alongside China, Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

India had received the first batch of Rafale jets on July 27 which were stationed at the Ambala airbase in Haryana and they were inducted in the IAF’s 17 squadrons, the ‘Golden Arrows’. The 17 Squadron of the IAF was resurrected in September 2019.

Following Rafale's induction, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that it represents the strong ties between India and France, adding that the strategic ties between the two countries have also strengthened.

"Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty. This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or should I say the kind of atmosphere created at our borders," news agency ANI quoted Rajnath as saying.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja