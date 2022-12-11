Four-Point Action Plan To Deal With Delhi Airport Congestion; Check Details

AMID the complaints by various passengers over the travelling experience via Delhi International Airport's Terminal 3, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airports Limited (DIAL) have announced a four-point action plan to be implemented as remedial measures immediately.

The measures to be taken include increasing the number of X-ray screening systems from 14 to 16 at the airport. There will also be two entry points-Gate 1A and Gate 8B will be used for the passenger's usage. It will be done by demolishing a reserve lounge and making a way for two entry points to use it.

According to the news agency PTI, preparations to reduce the number of flights during peak hours are also underway at all three terminals. During peak hours, the preparation for 14 flights at T3, 11 at T2, and 8 at T1 is underway.

The spokesperson has informed us that during the COVID pandemic, the number of flights during peak hours declined from 22 to 19 in November, and a discussion is still going on to look for options for reducing the flight numbers even more. The peak hours are from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. during the morning and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the evening.

DIAL is also attempting to use technological advancements as a tool in order to incorporate the use of an AI-based passenger tracking system, as well as messaging passengers and airport employees on wait times. According to the statement, the implementation of DigiYatra may also help reduce the waiting time.

According to the DIAL spokesperson, additional manpower has been deployed to guide passengers.

"We have deployed additional manpower to guide passengers, especially at the key choke points, and shifted one additional X-Ray machine. Additional manpower requirements will also have to be addressed by all stakeholders, including CISF and Immigration, to further improve the situation," the DIAL spokesperson said in a statement.