New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the violence for the second consecutive day in Maharashtra's Amravati, a four-day curfew has been imposed in the city while internet services have been suspended till further orders to curb any untoward incident. The decision was taken after a mob hurled stones at shops during the Bandh (shut-down) allegedly organised by local BJP workers in protest against the rallies organized by Muslim organizations the day before to condemn the recent violence in Tripura, police said.

Internet services in the city will remain suspended for three days so as to prevent the spread of rumours which can fuel violence, said city Commissioner of Police Arti Singh. The curfew, imposed earlier in the day, will remain in force for four days, she announced.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people, many of them holding saffron flags in their hands and raising slogans, came out on streets in Rajkamal Chowk area of the eastern Maharashtra city, located around 670 km from Mumbai. Some members of the mob hurled stones at shops in Rajkamal Chowk and other places, the police official said, adding that the police lathi-charged the protesters to bring the situation under control.

Against the backdrop of back-to-back incidents of stone-pelting on Friday and Saturday, additional police commissioner Sandip Patil issued orders imposing curfew in the city limits of Amravati under sections 144(1), (2), (3) of the CrPc to avoid any untoward incidents. Except for medical emergencies, people are not allowed to come out of houses. A gathering of more than five people is not allowed, as per the order.

On Friday, stone-pelting was reported during rallies taken out by Muslim organisations, to protest against incidents in Tripura, at Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Washim and Yavatmal. Police have so far arrested 20 people and detained four others by registering 20 FIRs under various charges, including rioting, in connection with Friday's incidents.

In Amravati, over 8,000 people had gathered outside the district collector's office on Friday to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community in Tripura be stopped. When people were leaving after submitting the memorandum, stone-pelting took place at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market under the limits of the Kotwali police station.

Meanwhile, launching a veiled attack on opposition BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the violence in Amravati and other places was aimed at destabilising the MVA government. Speaking to reporters in Aurangabad, Raut said the state government is firm in the saddle and real faces of the perpetrators of violence will be exposed soon.

Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey appealed to citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Damaging public property does not benefit the people involved in such incidents, but the future of the young culprits involved in the incidents will be under cloud, he said.

Police will take stringent action against the people involved in such crimes and if required will use force, the top police official of the state warned. Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of Mumbai police also appealed to people not to forward or post any unverified information, video or images on social media which could lead to communal hatred. Action will be taken against anything that disturbs communal peace and harmony, it added.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan