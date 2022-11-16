Four-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By TMC MP's Car In West Bengal

A FOUR-year-old boy died on Wednesday after being hit by the car of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

According to a report by NDTV, the owner of the car is Abu Taher Khan. Following the accident, Khan rushed the child to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"The child suddenly came in front of our vehicle. A small child, he was five or six. We rushed him to the hospital. It happened in front of me. Maybe he suffered a brain injury," Khan was quoted as saying by the NDTV reporters.