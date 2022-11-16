Four-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By TMC MP's Car In West Bengal

While speaking to the reporters, MP Abu Taher Khan said that the child was rushed to the hospital after the accident. He, however, succumbed to the injuries.

By JE News Desk
Wed, 16 Nov 2022 07:40 PM IST
ANI image used for representation.

A FOUR-year-old boy died on Wednesday after being hit by the car of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

According to a report by NDTV, the owner of the car is Abu Taher Khan. Following the accident, Khan rushed the child to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"The child suddenly came in front of our vehicle. A small child, he was five or six. We rushed him to the hospital. It happened in front of me. Maybe he suffered a brain injury," Khan was quoted as saying by the NDTV reporters.

