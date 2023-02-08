Four UP Women Elope With Lovers After Receiving PM Awas Yojana Money; Husbands Left In Disbelief

A BIZZARE incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh as four married women after receiving the funds from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), left their husbands behind and fled from their houses with their lovers, NDTV reported.

According to the district administration, the applicants are supposed to receive 2.5 lakh in three instalments. "Initially they will be given Rs 50000 for the starting of the work and after inspection two more instalments worth 1.5 lakh and 50000 respectively will be disbursed. After the construction is over they will have to produce a certificate pertaining to the completion of the work. This is the procedure," a senior district official, as quoted by ETV Bharat.

PMAY is a scheme of the Central government which aims to alleviate the lack of affordable housing in metropolitan areas for the poor, those who belong to economically weaker sections (EWS), and lower and middle-income groups.

Under the scheme, the government deposits cash money to the accounts of beneficiaries so that they can purchase a house.

Women who ran with their lovers, left their husbands in trouble as they were warned by the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) because the construction hasn't started. They are also concerned that they will receive a notice of recovery because they haven't received any money from the instalment.

This incident came to the fore after the project officer for DUDA, Saurabh Tripathi, sent a notice and ordered that the construction work of the house begin, but there was no development even after the notice.

However, the husbands of the women finally reached the government office and informed the authorities that their wives had left with their lovers and requested that the second PMAY instalment not be credited. District officials are now baffled as to how to recover the money from these beneficiaries, NDTV reported.