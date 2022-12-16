Four UP Women Constables Suspended After Their Dancing Video Went Viral

A DANCING video of four women in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya landed them into trouble after their video went viral on social media platforms. These Four women were police constables who were deployed as part of security at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

They were suspended after a video purportedly showing them dancing to a Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya Mori' surfaced online, officials said on Friday.

The suspended constables were not in uniform in the video shared widely on social media platforms, they said. The constables who have been suspended include - Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni and Sandhya Singh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G ordered the suspension of constables Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni and Sandhya Singh based on an inquiry report filed by Additional SP (security) Pankaj Pandey on Thursday, PTI reported.

After the video went viral on social media platforms, Twitter users came out in support of the women, saying they don't find the dancing video wrong. Some of the users criticised Ayodhya Police calling them narrow-minded while one of the users called them Taliban for their actions.

What's wrong with dancing without a uniform? @ayodhya_police are requested to do their work instead of becoming Taliban," a user tweeted.

What's wrong with dancing without a uniform? @ayodhya_police are requested to do their work instead of becoming Taliban. — Imran Ashraf (@imranaxraf) December 16, 2022

"Ayodhya Police has such a narrow mindset, SSP must be a hardcore Taliban fan," a user, named Ravish Bharti said.

Ayodhya Police has such narrow mindset, SSP must be a hardcore Taliban fan. — Ravish Bharti (@ravishbharti) December 16, 2022

Another user also commented saying "What did they do wrong ?"