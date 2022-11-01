LeT Commander Among Four Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces In J&K

Four terrorists were gunned down by security forces in separate operations in south Kashmir on Tuesday. Three terrorists were killed in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, and one was killed in Anantnag's Bijbhehara, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

While one of the terrorists killed in Pulwama was identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mukhtiyar Bhat, the identities of the others were being ascertained.

The security forces also arrested three alleged 'hybrid' terrorists of LeT during anti-terror operations in Srinagar and Budgam.

Terming the killings in the Pulwama encounter a "big success", Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the terrorists were going to carry out a fidayeen attack on security forces camp.

"As per our source, 1 is FT (foreign terrorist) & 1 local terrorist of LeT namely Mukhtiyar Bhat, involved in several terror crimes including killing of 01 ASI of CRPF & 2 RPF personnel. A big success for us," the DGP said.