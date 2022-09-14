Four Sadhus Beaten Up With Sticks On Suspicion Of Child-Lifters In Maharashtra's Sangli | Watch

IN ANOTHER assault on Monks in Maharashtra, four Sadhus were allegedly beaten up by a mob of people on suspicion of being child lifters in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Tuesday. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. However, the police said that no official complaint or FIR has been filed by the sadhus (religious ascetics).

"We have not received any complaint or formal report, but are looking into the viral videos and verifying the facts. Necessary action to be taken," said Sangli SP Dikshit Gedam, according to news agency ANI.

#Hindu sadhu from Mathura who are on a tour of Bharat were beaten brutally at #Sangali of #Maharashtra. Later on story was made that they confused the sadhus with Child lifter (bachcha chor).



This level of hate and false stories spread against Hindu Sadhus by anti Hindu gang. pic.twitter.com/ybhUhdjBXW — The Tall Indian (@MithilaWaala) September 14, 2022

(Jagran English Does Not Verify The Veracity Of The Video)

As per a report by news agency PTI, the incident took place at Lavanga village in Jat tehsil when the four men hailing from Uttar Pradesh were heading towards the temple town of Pandharpur from Bijapur in Karnataka in a car. They had halted at a temple in the village on Monday. While resuming the journey on Tuesday, they asked a boy for directions.

This led some locals to suspect that they were part of criminal gangs which abduct children. Following this, a heated argument ensued between the sadhus and the mob. The matter escalated quickly, the police said adding that the mob soon started assaulting the sadhus and beat them up with sticks. The monks belonged to Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada in Mathura, who were on their pilgrimage to various places.

The incident drew sharp reactions from the ruling state government which called for an unbiased probe into the matter. Condemning the incident, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam said the state government will not tolerate such "misbehaviour" with the sadhus and strict action will be taken against the accused.

"In the sadhus killing case in Palghar, then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's government meted out injustice to them. But the current Maharashtra government will not allow any injustice against any sadhu," Kadam said referring to the 2020 incident when two sadhus were lynched to death in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena called the incident "unfortunate" and sought to know how many BJP leaders will visit Sangli. "While the government claims to be pro-Hindu and that it protects Hindus, sadhus are being assaulted in Sangli. It was easy to level allegations when we were in power - that our government was anti-Hindu. The government must take cognizance and take stern action against the accused," Uddhav faction's spokesperson Anand Dube said.