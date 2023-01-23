Four Killed, Six Injured After Crane Overturns In Tamil Nadu's Arakkom During Temple Ritual

During a festival ritual that is held annually after Pongal, a crane overturned killing four people and injuring at least six. Devotees were using the crane to move in circles around the temple.

By Nikhil
Mon, 23 Jan 2023 03:58 PM IST
Minute Read
Four Killed, Six Injured After Crane Overturns In Tamil Nadu's Arakkom During Temple Ritual
The overturned crane in Tamil Nadu that killed four people and injured at least six. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Four people lost their lives following the collapsing of a crane in Arakkom, in Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu, police informed on Monday. At least six people have been reported to be injured in the accident.

Devotees were using the crane to move in circles around the temple, as part of a ritual, when the crane overturned. There were devotees around the crane who were accepting flower garlands from those who had gathered at the temple to fulfill a vow.

Also Watch:

"The crane collapsed all of a sudden and three people died. Seven persons who were injured were rushed to the government hospital for treatment. And of them, one man succumbed on Monday morning," a senior police official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

S Bhoopalan, B Jothibabu, K Muthukumar, and Chinnasamy were those who died due to the fatal incident. Jothibabu was only a 17-year old teenager, while Chinnasamy was 60 years old.

Also Read
Breaking News Today, Latest Updates, Highlights Of January 23
Breaking News Today, Latest Updates, Highlights Of January 23

Mayilerum Thiruvizha is an annual ritual held following Pongal, a harvesting festival, at the Droupadiamman and Mandiamman Temples in Kezhaveethi, Nemelli, and Arakkonam.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media. Several people could be seen screaming and running to and fro in the video, as the crane overturned. Some of the bystanders, after overcoming their shock, ran to assist the injured and then took them to the hospital with the police’s help. The crane operator has been arrested in connection with the accident by the Nemelli police.

Also Read
Breaking News Today, Latest Updates, Highlights Of January 22
Breaking News Today, Latest Updates, Highlights Of January 22

 

(With agency inputs)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.