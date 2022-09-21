Four Killed After Speeding Truck Mows Down 6 People Sleeping On Road Divider In Delhi

In a horrific incident, 4 people lost their lives while others were critically injured when an unidentified speeding truck ran over six people sleeping on a road divider in Delhi's Seemapuri area. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday (September 21).

According to the news agency ANI, two people lost their lives on the spot, while one was declared dead after he was brought to the hospital. The fourth person succumbed during treatment. The officials informed that the incident took place at 1:51 am on Wednesday. The truck passed through the DTC depot and was driven rashly crushing people lying on the divider. However, the truck driver managed to escape the scene.

The police team immediately rushed to the crime scene after receiving a call. The officials further added that four out of the six people were immediately taken to the GTB Hospital.

"Today Dated September 21, at around 01.51 am, one unknown truck/canter while crossing DTC Depot redlight and going towards DLF T- point, was driven rashly and negligently which crushed/injured six persons sleeping on the road divider," said the police as quoted by news agency ANI.

Further, the identification of the deceased has also been done and Kareem (52), Chotte Khans (25), Shah Alam (38), and Rahul (45), died due to the accident. On the other hand, two people who were injured in the incident have been identified as 16-year-old Manish and 30-year-old Pradeep.

"Several teams have been formed to trace the vehicle involved. A case has been registered under appropriate sections," said the police.

A probe in the matter is still underway, informed the police.

(With agency inputs)