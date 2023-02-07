Four In 10 Families Cut Consumption, Switched To Alternatives Due To Frequent Hike In Milk Prices: Survey

Four in 10 Indian households have either cut down on the quantity of milk consumption or shifted to lower-priced alternatives due to recent hikes in milk prices. (Image: Reuters)

WITH rise in milk prices of different brands in the last one year, has pushed four in 10 Indian households to either cut down on the quantity of milk consumption or shift to lower-priced alternatives. According to a Survey conducted by LocalCircles, consumers who were already struggling with household expenses after the COVID outbreak were forced to stop buying milk.

About 19 per cent of families have cut down on the quantity consumption of milk after the latest increase in prices by brands such as Amul and Govardhan, the Survey said.

"With 19 per cent reducing the quantity of milk they purchase in the last 12 months and 3 per cent of households just putting a full stop to their milk consumption, the need of the hour is for Government to intervene to ensure prices for consumers don’t rise any further in 2023," LocalCircles added.

The survey received over 10,000 responses from consumers across 303 districts of India. Among those, 64 per cent of respondents were men while 36 per cent of respondents were women.

Recently, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the official distributor of Amul Milk in India, increased the prices of pouch milk across all variants by Rs 3 per litre. In October last year, the prices of Amul Gold (full cream) and buffalo milk were increased by Rs 2 per litre each for all states except Gujarat.

The percentage of households which switched to cheaper alternatives of the same brand has gone to 16 per cent in February 2023 from 4 per cent in August 2022, the Survey said.

"Frequent increases in prices of different grades of milk of different brands several times over the last year has been bad news. Most well-known dairy brands, whether cooperatives or startups have raised the price of their products at least two-to-five times in one year by Rs 1-3 each time. The latest increase of Rs 3 in the prices of all grades of milk by Amul, Govardhan and other brands has once again got some household consumers to take a call on optimizing or reducing their milk consumption," it said.