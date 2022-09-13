Four Important Anti-Cancer Drugs Included In National List Of Essential Medicines

Four important anti-cancer drugs have been added in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM). The medicines included in the list are Bendamustine Hydrochloride, HCI Trihydrate, Lenalidomide and Leuprolide Acetate, informed Vice Chairman, Standing National Committee on Medicines and Health Care Product on Tuesday.

"Four Anti-cancer drugs have been added to the list like Bendamustine Hydrochloride, Irinotecan HCI Trihydrate, Lenalidomide, and Leuprolide acetate, these medicines are effective in various types of cancers and these are affordable also," he said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

He further also mentioned that the government is working on trade rationalisation in order to make these cancer medicines available an affordable limit.

Thirty-four drugs including some anti-infectives such as Ivermectin, Mupirocin, Meropenem, and psychotherapeutic drug Nicotine Replacement Therapy have also been added to the National List of Essential Medicines taking the total drugs under it to 384.

Apart from this, 26 drugs such as Ranitidine, Sucralfate, White Petrolatum, Atenolol, and Methyldopa, etc have been deleted from the revised list. The medicines have been deleted keeping in view the parameters of cost-effectiveness and availability of better drugs.

"Union Health Ministry is taking various steps under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji towards Sabko Dawai, Sasti Dawai. In this direction, the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) plays an important role in ensuring the accessibility of affordable quality medicines at all levels of healthcare. This will give a boost to cost-effective, quality medicines and contribute towards a reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare for the citizens," stated Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

As per the Union secretary, the primary purpose of NLEM is to promote the rational use of medicines.

"Just in that context, the primary purpose of the national list of essential medicine is to promote rational use of medicines and when we say rational use, it means that we have to see the cost of the medicine, the safety of the medicine, and efficacy of the medicine. So, rational use of medicine is dependent on three parameters of costs, safety, and efficacy," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Minister.

As per the list, hormones, other endocrine medicines, and contraceptives Fludrocortisone, Ormeloxifene, Insulin Glargine, and Teneliglitin are also included in the list.

The revised list of 399 formulations was submitted by an expert committee under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) last year and the list was officially released by the government in September 2021.

(With ANI inputs)