Four Die After ONGC Helicopter, With 9 On Board, Falls Into Arabian Sea

At least four people, including three Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employees, lost their lives after its Pawan Hans helicopter with two pilots and seven others on board fell into the Arabian Sea about 50 nautical miles from the Mumbai coast.

The helicopter managed to stay afloat with the help of the attached floaters for some time, helping rescuers pull out all the nine people, a company official said. Four of them were unconscious and were airlifted in a Navy copper to a hospital in Mumbai, where they were declared dead, he added.

The chopper was attempting to land at the rig, located some 111 km west of the Mumbai coast when the incident took place. About 1.5 km from the landing zone on the rig, the chopper fell into the sea, an official said.