New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The information regarding Yadav's health status was shared on Samajwadi Party's official Twitter handle. He is reported to be asymptomatic but has been kept under medical supervision.

"After the positive coronavirus report, Samajwadi Party founder Respected Netaji Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji has been under the supervision of doctors. Currently, he is asymptomatic," read a statement shared one Samajwadi Party's Twitter account.

समाजवादी पार्टी संस्थापक आदरणीय नेताजी श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के उपरांत चिकित्सकों की देख रेख जारी है।



फिलहाल उनमें कोरोना के एक भी लक्षण नहीं हैं। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 14, 2020

The SP patriarch was admitted to Medanta Hospital in August after he was diagnosed with an infection in the urinary tract. At that time, he had tested negative for Covid-19. The senior leader had been admitted to the same hospital in May because of stomach-related illnesses.

Mulayam Singh had attended the Monsoon Session of Parliament which concluded on September 23. He was helped inside the House on a wheelchair and was seated next to National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah in the second row of opposition benches. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from UP's Mainpuri seat.

Uttar Pradesh reported 41 fresh COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 6,507, while 2,778 fresh cases took the tally to 4,44,711 in the state. Of the total fresh cases, 279 were reported from state capital Lucknow, while 173 were from Gorakhpur. Allahabad reported 151 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Ghaziabad with 149 cases. Gautam Buddh Nagar and Meerut reported 139 fresh cases each, 100 cases were reported from Varanasi, the state health bulletin said on Wednesday.

