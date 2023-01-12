Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav Dies At 75

His daughter Subhashini Yadav confirmed about his death on Facebook.

By Shivam Shandilya
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 11:22 PM IST
Former Union minister Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday at the age of 75. His daughter Subhashini Yadav confirmed about his death on Facebook.

"My father is no more," she said on Facebook.

Yadav formed his own political party, Loktantrik Janata Dal.Later, he merged it with Lalu Yadav's outfit, RJD, in March 2020 and called it the "first step towards a united opposition."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences.

"Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

From the JD(U), he was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times and the Rajya Sabha three times. 

