New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away following a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning. He was 82. He was admitted to Delhi's R&R Army hospital on June 25 and was being treated for Sepsis and Multi Organ Dysfunction Syndrome.

A former officer of the Indian Army, Singh had served the country in various capacities. He had overseen external affairs, defence and finance protfolio as a cabinet minister in AB Vajpayee government between 1996 and 2004. Within BJP, he was considered a gentleman politician who can make strong arguments in the parliament. He had also served as gthe deputy chairman of the planning commission in 1998. An author of six books, Singh took keen interest in varies subjects including defence, international politics, environment, ecology and wildlife.

In 2009, he was expelled from BJP after he praised Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his book titled- Jinnah- India Partition, Independence. Though he was inducted in the party, he parted ways and contested an election as an independent candidate from Barmer constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He lost to BJP's Colonel Sonaram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death and called him a leader who "served the nation diligently".

"Jaswantji served our nation diligently first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atalji's government, he handled crucial portfolions and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence an d external affairs. Saddened by his demise," PM Modi said in his tweet.

The Prime Minister also added that he also contributed in stregthening the BJP and will be rememvered for his unique perspective on matters of poltics and society

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the late leader and called him a distinguished and effective parliamentarian.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader and former minister, Shri Jaswant Singhji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian," reads his tweet.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha