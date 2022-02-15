New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar, who served in the Manmohan Singh cabinet in 2012-2013, on Tuesday announced his decision to quit the Congress party.

In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, saying he can best serve national causes outside the party fold.

"Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party-fold," Ashwani Kumar said.

Ending his 46-year-long association with the grand old party, he further wrote, "I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters.

"While paying my respectable regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you good health in the years ahead," he further said.

Ashwani Kumar leaves in the midst of assembly polls in five states and ahead of the February 20 election in Punjab.

His resignation comes close on the heels of a spate of resignations, the most recent being that of another former union minister RPN Singh.

A number of party leaders have quit the Congress party in the recent past. These include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Sushmita Dev and Louisinho Faleiro.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta