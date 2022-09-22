Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Elected As Rajya Sabha Member

Former Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb has been elected as the Rajya Sabha Member after winning the lone seat in the state that went for the by-election, a poll official said. Deb defeated CPM candidate and former finance minister Bhanulal Saha by securing 43 seats. Meanwhile, Saha got only 15 seats.

Recently, deb was made the BJP in charge of Haryana. Among the 43 seats, 36 of them were of BJP, whereas the 7 seats were of Deb's ally, the IPFT, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte said. All 15 CPI(M) legislators in the state cast their votes in favour of their nominee Bhanu Lal Saha, the former finance minister.

After being elected, Deb took to Twitter and wrote, “Gratitude to the BJP and IPFT MLAs of Tripura for electing me as a Rajya Sabha MP. Gratitude to PM Sri @narendramodi Ji, @BJP4India President Sri @JPNadda Ji & HM Sri @AmitShah for giving me this opportunity to represent Tripura in Rajya Sabha. With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari, I will continue to serve the beloved people of Tripura till my last breath."

Interestingly, Congress's lone MLA Sudip Roy Barman abstained from voting. State Congress president Birajit Sinha told PTI, "Since we fielded no candidate, the party had requested Barman to skip the voting process."

The seat had fallen vacant as Manik Saha, on being made the chief minister, resigned to contest an Assembly bypoll.

(with agency inputs)