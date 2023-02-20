Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb Has Narrow Escape After Car Crash In Haryana’s Panipat

FORMER chief minister of Tripura and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb had a narrow escape after his car crashed into a stationary vehicle on GT Road in Haryana’s Panipat district, PTI reported citing police.

Former Tripura CM and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb had a narrow escape after his car met with an accident on GT Road in Haryana's Panipat today: Office of Biplab Deb pic.twitter.com/c7FElT0cdi — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Biplab Deb who is also BJP Haryana’s in-charge was heading towards Chandigarh from Delhi when the accident took place on a road between Samalkha and Panipat, police informed.

However, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Samalkha) said that no one was injured in the incident.

A car had stopped on the GT road after its tyre got punctured. Deb's vehicle which was coming from behind rammed into the stationary car," a police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Biplab Deb took oath as the 10th Chief Minister of Tripura on March 9, 2018. However, he later stepped down from the chief minister post on May 14, 2022. He was succeeded by Manik Saha who took oath as Tripura’s Chief Minister on May 15.

Deb was later elected as Rajya Sabha Member after winning the lone seat in the state that went for the by-election. He defeated CPM candidate and former finance minister Bhanulal Saha by securing 43 seats. Saha only got 15 seats in the election.

Deb’s growing popularity had earlier helped the saffron party to clean sweep the northeastern state while receiving a thumping victory in 2018. The BJP’s victory in the 2018 Assembly polls overtook the Left's rule of 25 years in Tripura.

(With Agency Inputs.)