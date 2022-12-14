Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan Joins Rahul Gandhi In Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra In Rajasthan | Watch

Bharat Jodo Yatra: The Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and it will end in Kashmir next year.

By Radha Basnet
Updated: Wed, 14 Dec 2022 10:00 AM IST
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday. (Image: @INCIndia/Twitter)

FORMER Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the video shared on social media, the former RBI governor can be seen walking alongside party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot.

Earleir, some other prominent personalities and Bollywood celebrities have also joined Bharat Jodo Yatra. Activist Medha Patkar, self-styled godman Namdev Das Tyagi (popularly known as Computer Baba), actor Swara Bhasker, and boxer Vijender Singh are among those who participated in Rahul Gandhi's Yatra.

Taking to Twitter, Congress from its official handle shared a picture of Rahul Gandhi and Raghuram Rajan walking together. "Former Governor of RBI, Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra (roughly translated). The increasing number of people standing up to unite the country against hatred shows that we will be successful," the Congress tweeted in Hindi. 

Earleir, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also took part in Yatra alongside her brother. During the Yatra, she said India's progress will only be possible when women of the country progress. Priyanka participated in the rally along with her husband Robert Vadra and daughter Miraya and a host of other senior leaders. 

Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and it will cover a distance of 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India.

The grand old party claimed that Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country. The Yatra has covered several states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

