Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Joins BJP, Merges Punjab Lok Congress

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh joined the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP)on Monday. Singh joined the BJP nearly a year after he quit the Congress following his abrupt sacking as the Chief Minister before the assembly elections in Punjab.

He joined BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar & BJP Punjab chief Ashwani Sharma.

The former Congress leader also merged his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress with the BJP. He formed this party last year, soon after quitting the congress after five decades.

The Captain's son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur both joined the BJP, while his wife Praneet Kaur, a Congress MP from Patiala, was absent from the press conference.



Along with Amarinder Singh, seven former MLAs and one former MP joined the saffron party.

He contested the Punjab election in an alliance with the BJP, but failed to win to make a significant mark.He was defeated on his home turf of Patiala Urban. None of his candidates were successful.

Popularly known as "Captain", Singh recently returned from London after spinal surgery and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week.

He also met BJP President JP Nadda on Monday, hours before joining the party.

"Punjab is a border state, and I have seen our relations with Pakistan deteriorating...Drones are coming into our territory now to create complete chaos in Punjab. China is also not far from us. It's our duty to protect our state and the country."

Punjab is a border state, and I have seen our relations with Pakistan deteriorating...Drones are coming into our territory now to create complete chaos in Punjab. China is also not far from us. It's our duty to protect our state and the country: Capt Amarinder Singh in Delhi pic.twitter.com/TPc1rgz96U — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022



Amarinder Singh Joining the saffron brigade can be considered a big shot in the arm for the party in the border state. The BJP now has a credible sikh face in the border state of Punjab who can significantly garner a significant number of electoral spots in the next assembly polls.