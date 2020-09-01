The last rites of former President Pranab Mukherjee was performed by his son Abhijit Mukherjee at Lodhi crematorium in the national capital on Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:The last rites of former President Pranab Mukherjee was performed by his son Abhijit Mukherjee at Lodhi crematorium in the national capital on Monday. The Bharat Ratna awardee's body was led to rest with full military honours. The former President, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, passed away on Monday, weeks after his surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84

#WATCH Delhi: Former President #PranabMukherjee laid to rest with full military honours.



His last rites were performed at Lodhi crematorium today, under restrictions for #COVID19.

In view of the ongoing restrictions due to coronavirus, the mortal remains of Pranab Mukherjee arrived at the crematorium in a hearse van instead of the gun carriage. "Due to the requirement of following social distancing norms and other Covid-19 related protocols, the mortal remains of the former President were taken in a hearse van instead of the normal gun carriage," Defence Ministry officials said.

Delhi: Mortal remains of former President #PranabMukherjee brought to Lodhi Crematorium. His last rites are being performed.

Earlier today, Pranab Mukherjee's body was taken to his official home in Delhi, 10 Rajaji Marg, for people to pay their last respects. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited his residence to pay their last tribute to the late leader. The government as well as several states have announced seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6.

