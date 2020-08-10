Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's R&R hospital in Delhi where doctors performed surgery on him for removal of a clot. After the surgery, the former president was put on ventilator support at the Army's R&R hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who tested coronavirus positive, has been put on a ventilator after successful brain surgery, reported news agency PTI. Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's R&R hospital in Delhi where doctors performed surgery on him for removal of a clot. After the surgery, the former president was put on ventilator support at the R&R hospital.

Prior to the surgery, he had also tested positive for coronavirus. The former President himself announced the news of his coronavirus positive test and asked those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter.

Mukherjee was the President of India between 2012 and 2017. Before his election to the highest post, he was a staunch Congressman, who served under former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

President Kovind inquires about his predecessor's health

Meanwhile, President Ramnath Kovind has spoken to Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of Pranab Mukherjee and inquired about the health condition of her father. The President also wished his predecessor a speedy recovery and good health.

"President Kovind spoke to @Sharmistha_GK and inquired about the health of her father, the former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee who is hospitalised after being tested positive for COVID-19. The President wished him a speedy recovery and good health," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished the former President a speedy recovery. "Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma