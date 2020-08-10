Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on Monday announced that he has tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus. In a tweet, the former President said that he has tested positive for the dreadful infection, requesting everyone who came in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Pranab Mukherjee said.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee

— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

This comes days after Home Minister Shah announced that he has tested positive for the dreadful infection. Shah, however, is currently stable and is admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. "I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," Shah had tweeted in Hindi on August 2.

Apart from the Union Home Minister, several other politicians -- Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karntaka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Congress' Karti Chidambaram -- have tested positive for the dreadful infection so far.

The novel coronavirus has been surging at an alarming rate in the country. So far, the dreadful infection has affected more than 21 lakh and claimed over 44,000 lives in India, according to the Union Health Ministry. However, India has lowest COVID-19 mortality rate and the highest recovery rate in the world which offers a hope in the country's fight against the deadly pathogen.

Meanwhile, India continues to be the third worst-hit country in the by the pandemic after the United States of America (USA) and Brazil. In terms of deaths from coronavirus, India is at the fifth spot after the US, Brazil, the United Kingdom (UK) and Mexico. The Centre, however, has asserted that the situation is under control while urging people to take all the necessary precautions to break the chain of the pandemic in India.

