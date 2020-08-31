Here are 10 quotes by former President of India Pranab Mukherjee!

The Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee took his last breath on Monday (August 31). He was 84. The information of the demise of veteran leader was announced by his son Abhijit Mukherjee. He was found coronavirus positive when he went to Army Hospital for treatment. At the hospital, he underwent surgery for a blood clot in the brain.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas & prarthanas from people throughout India," Abhijit tweeted.

Pranab Mukherjee served as a clerk in younger days. He started his career in 1969 with his election as a Rajya Sabha member and never looked back. He was Minister of Finance between 2009 and 2012, Minister of Defence (2004-2006), Minister of External Affairs (2006-2009).

Here we bring yousome of the fine Pranab Mukherjee quotes over the years:

1. The fact remains that secularism is inherent in the Indian system, in the Indian ethos and culture. India cannot but be secular.

2. Hatred and intolerance will only lead to dilution of our national identity.

3. It is our composite culture which makes us into one nation. India’s Nationhood is not one language, one religion, one enemy. It is the ‘Perennial Universalism’ of 1.3 Bn people who use more than 122 languages & 1600 dialects in their everyday lives, practice 7 major religions, belong to 3 major ethnic groups – Aryans, Mongoloids, and Dravidians live under one system, one flag and one identity of being ‘Bhartiya’ and have ‘No Enemies’. That is what makes Bharat a diverse and united nation.

4. It is when you stand by a person in his or her hour of crisis that you reveal your own humanity.

5. India is a land of plenty inhibited by poverty; India has an enthralling, uplifting civilization that sparkles not only in our magnificent art, but also in the enormous creativity and humanity of our daily life in city and village.

6. While we have done well on our economic growth indicators, we have fared poorly on the World Happiness Index. We rank 133 out of the 156 countries mapped in the World Happiness Report 2018.

7. Every time a child or woman is brutalized, the soul of India is wounded.

8. Soul of India resides in pluralism and tolerance. This plurality came with assimilation of ideas over centuries. Secularism is a matter of faith for us.

9. No problems are ever resolved by violence. It only aggravates the pain and the hurt on every side.

10. There is no humiliation more abusive than hunger.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma