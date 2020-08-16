Condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had undergone a surgery few days, has improved and his vital parameters are stable, said his son Abhijit Mukherjee

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had undergone a surgery few days, has improved and his vital parameters are stable, said his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Saturday, adding that the ex-President is "responding well to the treatment".

"He is much better and stable than the preceding days. All his vital parameters are stable and he is responding to treatment. We firmly believe that he will be back among us soon," Abhijit was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Army Research and Referral Hospital also issued a statement about Mukherjee's health and said that the former President continues to be on vetilator support and he is being closely monitored by the doctors.

"There is no change in the condition of Pranab Mukherjee. His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support. He has multiple old co-morbidities; his health condition is being closely monitored by specialists," the hospital said in a statement, as reported by ANI.

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt for emergency surgery of brain clot. The 84-year-old former President later announced that he has tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus and appealed who came in contact with him over the last few days to self isolate themselves and get tested for the COVID-19 infection.

Later, Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha took to Twitter and said that his "condition has not worsened" while dismissing the rumours about his deaths. "Rumours about my father are false. Request, especially to the media, not to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital," she had tweeted.

Sharmistha had also said that her father's health had deteriorated just a year after the former President received the 'Bharat Ratna', saying "may God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity".

