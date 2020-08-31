Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health has "declined" and he is in a "septic shock" due to a lung infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection, has 'declined' and the 84-year-old is in a "septic shock" due to his lung infection.

"There is a decline in the medical condition of Former President Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," said Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt, in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Pranab Mukherjee, who served as India's President from 2012 to 2017, had developed a clot in the brain for which he had a surgery on August 10. On the same day, the former President announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Pranab Mukherjee had tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma