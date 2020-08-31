New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection, has 'declined' and the 84-year-old is in a "septic shock" due to his lung infection. 

"There is a decline in the medical condition of Former President Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," said Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt, in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Pranab Mukherjee, who served as India's President from 2012 to 2017, had developed a clot in the brain for which he had a surgery on August 10. On the same day, the former President announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. 

Also Read
Pranab Mukherjee's health 'declines', former President in 'septic shock'..
Pranab Mukherjee's health 'declines', former President in 'septic shock'..

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Pranab Mukherjee had tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma