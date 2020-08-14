This comes hours after the doctors attending on him said that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Friday and he continues to be on ventilator support.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's vital parameters remains stable and is "responding to external stimuli and treatment", said his son Abhijit Mukherjee while adding that the "96-hour observation period will end on Friday".

This comes hours after the doctors attending on him said that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Friday and he continues to be on ventilator support.

"The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," said the Army Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Pranab Mukherjee, 84, has been on ventilator support following a surgery of a clot in brain on Monday. However, the former President, who has also tested positive for coronavirus, has not shown any improvement since then and his health status had worsened after he underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," the 84-year-old Congress stalwart had tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile, his daughter Sharmistha and son Abhijit on Thursday dismissed "speculation" and "fake news" regarding the health of Pranab Mukherjee and alleged that fake news is being circulated by reputed journalists on social media regarding the former President's death.

"My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable! Speculations and fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News," Abhijit tweeted on Thursday.

Pranab Mukherjee had fallen critically ill just a year after he received the 'Bharat Ratna' -- the country's highest civilian award, said the former President's daughter earlier, adding that "may God do whatever is best for him".

"Last year August 8 was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on August 10 he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns," she had tweeted.

