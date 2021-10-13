New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has been admitted to Delhi's AIIMs hospital after his health deteriorated on Wednesday. He has been taken to the cardio tower of AIIMS. Singh was facing difficulty in breathing and was constantly complaining of chest congestion. AIIMS Delhi has set a medical board for the examination of Dr. Manmohan Singh. The board will be headed by the Director of AIIMS, Dr. Randeep Guleria.

"Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi," news agency ANI reported.

Singh's condition is currently stable and he is being administered by the doctors.

This is the second time Dr. Manmohan Singh has been hospitalised this year. Earlier, the 89-year-old Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member had been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave of infections.

For the unversed, Manmohan Singh is a diabetes patient. The former PM has also had two bypass surgeries. His first surgery was done in 1990 in the United Kingdom, while his second bypass surgery was done in 2009 at AIIMS.

Meanwhile, rebuffing the rumours around Manmohan Singh's health Pranav Jha, AICC secretary in-charge of communications said "There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern."

The new Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also took to Twitter to wish Dr. Singh a quick recovery. "Praying for quick recovery and good health of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji who has been admitted to AIIMS," Channi wrote.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly also wished Singh a quick recovery. "Sad to know that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery," he said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha