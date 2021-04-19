Former PM Manmohan Singh Health Updates: This comes a day after the Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested him five measures to control the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh on Monday tested positive for the highly contagious COVID-19 infection. He has been admitted to the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

This comes a day after the Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested him five measures to control the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singh, in his two-page letter, said that the central government should ramp up the vaccination drive by proactively supporting the vaccine makers to expand their manufacturing facilities quickly by providing funds and other concessions.

"I believe this is the time to invoke the compulsory licensing provisions in the law so that a number of companies are able to produce the vaccines under a licence. This, I recall, had happened earlier in the case of medicines to deal with the HIV/AIDS disease," he had said in his letter.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has wished Singh a speedy recovery, saying the country needs his "guidance and advice in this difficult time".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished him a quick recovery, saying "my prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon".

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also wished him a speedy recovery. On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery".

India has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic that has led to a massive rise in daily cases. On Monday, India reported more than 2.73 lakh and 1,600 deaths, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

India's recovery rate has also dipped to 86 per cent due to the spike in cases. So far, more than 1.29 crore people have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta