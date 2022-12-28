Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Released From Jail After 13 Months

Anil Deshmukh, former Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, was released from jail on bail today after being incarcerated for over a year. He given a grand welcome by his supporters as he came out from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. The 72-year old leader has been given bail in connection with a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI had raised objection to Deshmukh's bail plea when he knocked on the doors of the Bombay High Court with this request on October 26. "Yesterday one more application was moved on behalf of CBI seeking further extension of the stay order. The application was rejected by the High Court," Nikam was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Anil Deshmukh in November last year. The allegation against him, made by the agency, was that he had wrongfully used his position as the state home minister to collect Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai. The agency also claimed that some police officers abetted him in this crime.

He has been released only after all formalities were completed and sureties were furnished.

On December 12, Anil Deshmukh was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court on a bond of Rs 1 lakh. However, the CBI filed an application in the Supreme Court for a stay order to challenge his bail which was granted by Bombay HC. A stay order of 10 days was granted. Later it was extended till December 27. On Tuesday the plea for its further extension days was rejected by the Bombay High Court. Thus, paving the way for Deshmukh’s release from jail.

Deshmukh had started his career as an independent MLA from Katol in Maharashtra. After serving as a Minister of State in the BJP-Shiv Sena Coalition he had joined the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999, when Sharad Pawar had just formed the party. In the past he has served as a Minister in Excise, Food & Drugs, Public Works (Public Undertakings), and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Departments of Maharashtra government.

(With agency inputs)