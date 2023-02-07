Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy Hospitalised In Neyyattinkara, Diagnosed With Pneumonia

FORMER Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has been admitted to NIMS hospital in Neyyattinkara due to a high fever on Monday night, ANI reported. He was diagnosed with a slight beginning of pneumonia, Chandy's son Chandy Oommen informed.

"Father was admitted to NIMS due to high fever. Father is diagnosed with the slight beginning of pneumonia", Chandy Oommen said in a Facebook post.

State's Health Min Veena George met him today.



He also thanked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for calling and enquiring about Ommen Chandy's health. He also stated that Chief Minister offered to send the health minister to the hospital.

It is further reported that the state Health minister Veena George will visit him today.