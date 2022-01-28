Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya Neeraj was found dead on Friday. She was 30-year-old, said Yediyurappa's office in a statement.

Soundarya, who was a practising doctor at the MS Ramaiah Hospital, was found hanging in her private apartment in central Bengaluru. Her body has been sent for postmortem to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

"We have conducted the postmortem, we will hand over the report," news agency ANI quoted Dr Satish, Head of Department (Forensic Dept) of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, as saying.

Soundarya, daughter of Yediyurappa's oldest daughter Padmavathi, got married in 2018 to Dr Neeraj S. She had a four-month-old baby and had reportedly shown signs of post-pregnancy depression.

"There is no doubt about it. We all knew she was battling post-pregnancy depression. Yediyurappa is really upset. Soundarya and her husband were a good couple," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, as reported by India Today.

However, the Bengaluru Police has not issued a statement yet but has registered a case of "unnatural death".

The police said that the house help of Soundarya had called Dr Neeraj at around 10 am when she got no response after knocking on the door of the apartment repeatedly.

Dr Neeraj tried calling Soundarya on her phone, but there was no response. Later, he opened the door of the apartment by force and found Soundarya's body hanging in the bedroom, the police said.

She was taken to a private hospital where she was declared dead.

Meanwhile, after learning about the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, some Karnataka ministers and senior BJP functionaries rushed to Yediyurappa's house to console the bereaved family members.

"I got the information just now, so I arrived at the hospital; reason is not known to us, the post mortem is over," ANI quoted Karnataka Law Minister KC Madhuswamy as saying.

