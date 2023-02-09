former-jharkhand-cm-shibu-soren-admitted-to-medanta-hospital-in-ranchi

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi on Thursday. According to reports, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo complained of breathlessness and was undergoing preliminary tests.

Soren, one of the founders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, spearheading the movement for the separation of Jharkhand from Bihar. He has previously served as the Cabinet minister during the UPA rule.

His son Hemant Soren is currently the chief minister of Jharkhand.

More details on his health are awaited.