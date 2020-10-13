Mehbooba Mufti was arrested along with other leaders hours ahead of the Centre bifurcating the state into two union territories and abrogating Article 370.

PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was released on Tuesday night after being in preventive detention for more than 14 months following the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

Mufti was arrested along with other leaders hours ahead of the Centre bifurcating the state into two union territories and abrogating Article 370.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta