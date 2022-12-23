Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Husband Deepak Arrested In Loan Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the former Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar, and her husband on Friday as part of its investigation into a money laundering case.

CBI has arrested former MD & CEO of ICICI bank Chanda Kochhar & Chanda Kochhar in the alleged ICICI bank - Videocon loan fraud case — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022

Chanda was accused of misusing her position in the bank by granting loans to Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot in 2012. The probe agency has booked her, Deepak Kochhar, Chanda's husband, and Venugopal Dhoot, along with others, in a case related to criminal conspiracy.

"We have filed an FIR for the offence fo forgery, cheating, using fake documents as genuine, hatching a criminal conspiracy and having common intention against the bank officials and the Kochhars," a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) source told IANS.

Chanda had quit as CEO and managing director of the bank in October 2018 over allegations that she favoured the Videocon Group. The bank stated that she had violated the bank's code of conduct and internal policies and that her departure would be considered "termination for cause".

She was accused of criminal conspiracy and cheating by the probe agency in a loan case of Rs. 3,250 crore in 2012 to the Videocon group.

Earlier in February, a special PMLA court had granted her bail in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case on a bond of Rs 5 lakh, and the court had asked her not to leave the country without its permission.