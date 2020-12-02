The former HC judge had allegedly made defamatory remarks against the Supreme Court, High Court judges and the wives of the judges and posted them on Youtube.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former High Court judge Justice CS Karnan was arrested on Wednesday by the Chennai police for his alleged remarks against woman judges and wives of judges. His alleged offensive remarks were posted on YouTube. The former HC judge had allegedly threatened against the Supreme Court, High Court judges and the wives of the judges judicial officers and spouses of judges with sexual violence and posted his remarks on Youtube.

A lawyer of the Madras High Court had filed a case against the former judge in question, following which a case was registered by the Chennai police cyber cell. According to reports, senior lawyers of the Madras High Court had also written a letter to the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, against Karnan.

"The Cyber Crime Wing has booked a case against retired Justice Karnan after 10 women lawyers wrote to the Chief Justice of India against him and the apex court’s asking the advocates to approach the appropriate authorities," Peter Ramesh Kumar, the counsel for Karnan had told IANS in October.

In his video posted on Youtube, the retired HC judge had also alleged that some Supreme Court and High Court judges have sexually assaulted women staffers and named the alleged victims.

Not the first time Karnan is arrested by the police

The retired Kolkata High Court judge was also jailed in 2017 in connection with a contempt of court case and lodged in Kolkata's Presidency Jail. He also became the first sitting judge in the judicial history to be sentenced to jail term.

The Supreme Court had taken a suo motu cognizance of numerous letters written by him against judges of the Madras High Court and the apex court and restrained him from exercising administrative and judicial powers from February 8, 2017.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma