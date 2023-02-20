OPEN IN APP

Former Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli Dies; Rajnath Singh And Other Leaders Express Grief

He was also the president of the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 1999 to 2000 and had served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2000.

By Anushka Vats
Mon, 20 Feb 2023 05:59 PM (IST)
former-gujarat-governor-om-prakash-kohli-dies-political-leaders-social-media-reactions-rajnath-singh-nitin-gadkari

FORMER Gujarat Governor and ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president of Delhi Om Prakash Kohli, passed away on Monday. He was the governor of Gujarat from 2014-2019.

Reportedly, his funeral will take place at 11:30 am on Tuesday at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. The news of his death was shared on Twitter by his granddaughter Karnika Kohli.

With the news of his death, several party leaders took to social media and expressed grief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the demise of the BJP leader and said, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, "Shri OP Kohliji in his long public life earned a lot of respect for his efficiency and scholarship. He was the Governor of Gujarat and also played an effective role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi. I am deeply saddened by his demise. May God give strength to his family."

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also shared condolences adding that Om Prakash Kohli has played an important role in strengthening the party.

"The news of the demise of Om Prakash Kohli, senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Governor of Gujarat, is sad. My heartfelt tribute to him," he tweeted.

"He has lived a life as a dedicated activist towards ideology and organization. He has an important contribution in strengthening the party and the organisation. Along with being an educationist, politician, Kohli ji has also been a good writer. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Om Shanti," added Gadkari.

