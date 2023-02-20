Former Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli Dies; Rajnath Singh And Other Leaders Express Grief

FORMER Gujarat Governor and ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president of Delhi Om Prakash Kohli, passed away on Monday. He was the governor of Gujarat from 2014-2019.

Reportedly, his funeral will take place at 11:30 am on Tuesday at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. The news of his death was shared on Twitter by his granddaughter Karnika Kohli.

My grandfather Shri Om Prakash Kohli, former governor of Gujarat and Raja Sabha MP, has passed away.



His funeral will be held at 11:30am tomorrow at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/AOqLtaWjRz — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) February 20, 2023

With the news of his death, several party leaders took to social media and expressed grief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the demise of the BJP leader and said, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti."

Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/s6OO0mrkGZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, "Shri OP Kohliji in his long public life earned a lot of respect for his efficiency and scholarship. He was the Governor of Gujarat and also played an effective role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi. I am deeply saddened by his demise. May God give strength to his family."

श्री ओपी कोहलीजी ने अपने लंबे सार्वजनिक जीवन में अपनी कार्य-क्षमता और विद्वता के कारण काफ़ी सम्मान अर्जित किया। वे गुजरात के राज्यपाल रहे और दिल्ली में भाजपा को मज़बूत करने में भी उनकी प्रभावी भूमिका रही। उनके निधन से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। ईश्वर उनके परिवार को संबल प्रदान करे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 20, 2023

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also shared condolences adding that Om Prakash Kohli has played an important role in strengthening the party.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता और गुजरात के पूर्व राज्यपाल ओम प्रकाश कोहली जी के निधन का समाचार दु:खद है। उनको मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 20, 2023

"The news of the demise of Om Prakash Kohli, senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Governor of Gujarat, is sad. My heartfelt tribute to him," he tweeted.

"He has lived a life as a dedicated activist towards ideology and organization. He has an important contribution in strengthening the party and the organisation. Along with being an educationist, politician, Kohli ji has also been a good writer. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Om Shanti," added Gadkari.