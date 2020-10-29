Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last month, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last month, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92, reported news agency ANI.

Patel was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday morning after he complained of breathlessness. However, the doctors were not able to save him and he passed away during the treatment.

"We tried to revive him but couldn't after he was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, following sudden cardiac arrest. He was declared dead at 11:55 am. He didn't die due to Corona," said Dr Akshay Kiledar, Administration, Sterling Hospital on Keshubhai Patel's demise.

Following his death several politicals expressed their grief and offered their condolence. Remembering the former Gujarat Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Keshubhai "mentored and groomed many younger Karyakartas" including him. Calling his demise an 'irreparable loss', PM Modi everyone loved Keshubhai Patel's "affable nature".

"Keshubhai travelled across the length and breadth of Gujarat to strengthen the Jana Sangh and BJP. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. Issues of farmer welfare were closest to his heart. Be it as MLA, MP, Minister or CM, he ensured many farmer friendly measures were passed," PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

"Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away…I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Patel a 'political stalwart' and said that he will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to serve the people.

"Keshu Bhai Patel ji was an effective administrator who left an indelible mark in public life. I offer my tributes to the departed leader. In this hour of grief, I express my heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

"Former Chief Minister of Gujarat and a stalwart of Gujarat politics respected across party lines Shri Keshubhai Patel ji is no more. A grassroots leader, his contribution to Gujarat and his unwavering commitment to serve the people will never be forgotten. Condolences," said BJP leader PC Mohan.

Born on July 24, 1928, Keshubhai Patel served as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001. The 92-year-old, who started his political career as a worker for the Jan Sangh, was an important member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the 1980s. He, however, left the saffron party in 2012 and floated his own party, Gujarat Parivartan Party (GPP).

However, Patel's party performed poorly in the 2012 Gujarat Assembly Election. In 2014, he resigned from the post of GPP president. Later, he also resigned a member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly, citing ill health.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma